E-Sports and Music at DACC | Community College Connections

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey heads to Danville to learn more about a national award winning E-Sports program offered at DACC and opportunities students have for scholarships through music.

DACC eSports is a college organization open to all full & part time students, employees, alumni and anyone affiliated with the college. We offer all levels of video gameplay and competition from season long NJCAA tournaments, to casual/social play. Members are allowed access to the DACC eSports lab located in the basement of the Clock Tower building. Scholarships are available.

Contact Guido Esteves for more information at g.esteves@dacc.edu.

