E.O. Smith boys lacrosse team met expectations for 2023-24 with a 12-4 regular season record

MANSFIELD—After winning six games in the 2022-23 season, the E.O. Smith Panthers boys lacrosse team had a winning record this past season, finishing 12-4 in the regular season. The Panthers made it to their first conference championship title game, but they fell to the Bristol Co-op.

Although E.O. Smith was eliminated in the first round over RHAM in the Class S State Tournament, head coach Scott Dunstan said it was a successful season since the team met their expectations of winning 12 games set at the start of the year. He added he was impressed with the team's ability to play as a team.

“They picked off where they left off last year with little interruption,” Dunstan said. “We continued to get better throughout the year. One of the things that impressed me the most is how our team coalesced around the captains. The captains were great leaders for the players. You could tell it when the captains were giving them directions; they would follow and see the impact it caused right away. Their influence was very important this year.”

On the field, Dunstan said experience and teamwork increased their win total this year.

Specifically, he saw the most growth on offense due to the team learning to work together better.

With E.O. Smith’s offense improving this past season, they scored 10 or more goals 15 or more times. Dunstan said the team succeeded on offense due to it being in constant motion.

“They learned how to keep the ball moving nonstop and how to get themselves moving nonstop,” Dunstan said. “That made a significant improvement that we haven’t had in the last four years. This was far the best offense we’ve had in four years.”

Dunstan added that the credit goes to senior Ryan Dunstan for the offense to continue to improve throughout the field. He also said that Dunstan significantly impacted running the team’s offense.

While Dunstan said the offense improved the most, he said the defense was the saving grace.

He said he never had to worry about the defense since it was led by junior goalie Zachary Brown and senior Benjamin Rosenberg.

He added that the two were able to protect the backend throughout the year, which led to E.O. Smith giving up less than 10 goals 12 times to their opponents.

Despite E.O. Smith losing a significant part of its defense, Dunstan said the bulk of its offense will be returning next year, led by junior captain Arrington Scigliano. He added that junior Jordan Guilbeault was one of the players he saw the most improvement from this past year.

Dunstan said the team needs to improve in face-offs for next year. This year, he said they were winning 25-30 percent of the face-offs.

“If we can control the face-offs on a 50-50 basis, that’s going to improve our chances to win more games,” Dunstan said.

It was a great year for the E.O. Smith program, which saw recognition for All-Conference and All-State. Dunstan said the team had six players recognized for All-Conference, the most ever in program history. In addition, he said they had two players recognized for All-State, the most ever in program history.

Without the support of the fans and parents, Dunstan said they wouldn’t be able to have a great of a year as they did. He added he wants to continue to grow the lacrosse game in the area next year.

“One thing we would like to see happen with the sport of lacrosse is for it to continue to grow in our local area and for the younger kids to get involved in the youth programs so that they can be impact players at the high school level once they get there,” Dunstan said.