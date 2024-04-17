e.l.f. Cosmetics Makes Sports History as the First Beauty Sponsor of the Indianapolis 500

e.l.f. Cosmetics is the latest beauty brand to make history in the sports arena, announcing it's the first-ever beauty brand to serve as a sponsor of a driver in the Indianapolis 500. The brand is working in partnership with professional racer and record-breaker Katherine Legge. The duo first came together last year when she set the fastest one-lap and four-lap qualification speeds for a female driver in the history of the Indy 500.

Legge became the ninth woman to qualify to race in the Indy 500 in 2012 and she's also the only woman driving in the 2024 race. She'll be behind the wheel of the No. 51 e.l.f. Honda Dallara race car decked out in the brand's logo and a pink and red wrap. "e.l.f. is truly changing the face of motorsports by lifting women up and challenging norms. When I was nine years old, I decided I wanted to be a race car driver and I never would have dreamed a beauty brand would one day be my primary sponsor in the Indy 500," Legge said in a statement on the brand's website.

View this post on Instagram [gallery columns="3"] A post shared by Dale Coyne Racing (@dalecoyneracing)

She also explained that bringing together Dale Coyne Racing, Honda and e.l.f. will forge a new path for not only women in sports but women globally that are "breaking barriers, pushing boundaries and testing the limits by giving them the confidence and a path towards realizing their dreams, whatever they may be.”

