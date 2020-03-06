E. Kentucky tops Tennessee St. 58-48 at OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Jomaru Brown scored 12 points, Ty Taylor added 11 and No. 4-seed Eastern Kentucky used a big second-half run to beat No. 5-seed Tennessee State 58-48 in a Thursday night quarterfinal of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Colonels, who are making their first OVC tournament appearance since 2015, face the No. 1-seed Belmont Bruins (24-7) in a semifinal on Friday.

Taylor's 3-pointer with 15:54 to play in the second half tied it a 32 and sparked a 15-2 run for a 10-point Colonel's lead. Eastern Kentucky later scored eight straight points and led by as many as 17.

Michael Moreno scored 10 points and had eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (16-16), which was outrebounded 44-33 and outscored 30-18 in the paint but made 17 of 24 free throws. Tre King had seven rebounds and four steals.

Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 11 points for Tennessee State (19-14) and Shakem Johnson had 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Egbuta had nine points and eight boards and Wesley Harris had seven rebounds.

