E/K-M girls hoops beat Ellendale 84-51 in D2 tourney

Feb. 9—JAMESTOWN — The top-seeded Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier Rebels opened up their district title defense in a convincing 84-51 win over Ellendale High School on Friday, Feb. 9, at the Jamestown Civic Center.

"Offensively, I thought we played well," Rebels head coach Rory Entzi said. "We put up 84 points, I thought we passed the ball and shared the ball really well. Defensively, I think we have to play a little bit better but I thought Ellendale played really well, shot the ball really well. It's that time of the year, what we did during the season just got us to this point so now the season starts over."

Late in the first quarter, the Rebels (16-4) instituted a full-court press and that quickly turned what was a close game at 10-6 to 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Cardinals were able to cut the deficit to 25-18 early in the second quarter before the Rebels pulled away once again pushing the lead out to 46-24 with 36.7 seconds to go in the quarter.

"I thought we did ok (adjusting to the press)," Cardinals head coach Brennan Hack said. "Mataeya's (Mathern) just so disruptive up top, the scheme is tough to deal with and then you stick somebody with the talent and the athletic ability that she has and it's hard to deal with something like that. It's almost like a one-person press, we have to beat here just to get to the rest of the press sometimes. It's hard to deal with. I thought at moments we struggled with it. I thought at moments, we handled it ok though."

Early in the second half, the Cardinals (10-11) attempted to fight back as they got it down to 47-29 but the Rebels kept the pressure up and were able to push the lead out to 61-37 midway through the frame.

The Rebels continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter on their way to the convincing win, as they outscored the Cardinals 20-5 in the final frame.

The Rebels return to the court at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, when they take on the winner of the game between Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock and Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter. The Cardinals return to the floor at 3 p.m. on Jan. 10, when they take on the loser of the game between the Lions and the Imperials.

EHS 51, E/K-M 84

EHS: 9 18 19 5 — 51

E/K-M: 21 25 18 20 — 84

Points leaders:

EHS: Sierra Bollinger 13, Ariel Hagen 10, Kali Norton 9

E/K-M: Mataeya Mathern 17, Jaelyn Bertsch 14, Abby Mathern 13

Assists leaders:

EHS: Macy Norton 2, Hagen 1, Norton 1

E/K-M: M. Mathern 6, Libby Mathern 6, A. Mathern 2

Leading rebounders:

EHS: Mya Glynn 5, Hagen 5, Bollinger 3, Kaisa Lematta 3, Riley Goehring 2

E/K-M: M. Mathern 11, Lexie Dallman 5, L. Mathern 3

Full bracket is below:

Play in-game:

#9 South Border 68 at #8 Ellendale 76

First Round 2/9:

#8 Ellednale 51 at #1 Edgeley/Kulm-Montepelier 84

#5 Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at #4 Linton-HMB, 4:30 p.m.

#7 Medina/Pingree-Buchanan at #2 LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, 6 p.m.

#6 Strasburg-Zeeland at #3 Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.