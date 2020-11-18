E.J. Speed is the AFC special teams player of the week

Last Thursday’s game between the Colts and Titans turned on a dime late in the third quarter.

The Titans were leading 17-13, but a shank by punter Trevor Daniel gave the Colts a short field. They turned it into a Nyheim Hines touchdown and the Colts Defense forced another punt three plays later.

A shank would have been preferable to what happened. Linebacker E.J. Speed blocked the punt and cornerback T.J. Carrie returned it six yards for a touchdown that extended the Colts’ lead to 27-17 on their way to a 34-17 win.

Speed was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He has played exclusively on special teams this year and has recorded four tackles on the year.

