E.J. Liddell named one of ten semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy

It hasn’t been the ending to a season anyone associated with the Ohio State basketball program wants. The Buckeyes have now dropped four of its last five and got bounced from the Big Ten Tournament just as soon as it took the floor against Penn State on Thursday. The NCAA Tournament awaits.

Despite the team faltering down the stretch, junior forward E.J. Liddell was named one of ten semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy just one day after the Buckeyes were eliminated from the conference tournament.

Liddell has continued his development, coming back for one more year after he flirted with leaving for the NBA early after his sophomore season last year. He has improved almost every area of his game this year, including an increase in points per game (19.6), rebounds (7.9), blocks (2.6), assists (2.5), and minutes per game (33.1). He’s also shown more shooting touch, an increased ability to handle the basketball, and better effort guarding on the perimeter.

The other nine semifinalists include Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Bennedict Mathurin of Arizona, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith of Auburn, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

The winner of the Naismith Trophy will be announced from five finalists at the conclusion of this year’s NCAA Tournament.