E.J. Liddell named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award
Ohio State basketball forward E.J. Liddell has been named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award.
The Award has been around since 2004 and goes to college basketball’s best power forward on an annual basis. It is handed out by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Liddell is averaging 19.6 points per game, which is good for fourth place in the Big Ten. He’s also averaging 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with 2.6 blocks and 2.6 assists per contest this season, all career bests.
The other players named as finalists include Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, and Auburn’s Jabari Smith.
