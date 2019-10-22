E.J. Gaines visiting Texans

The Texans traded for a cornerback on Monday, but they may not be done making changes to the position group.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that E.J. Gaines is visiting with the team. Gaines signed with the Bills in March, but landed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury in August. He was released off that list later in the month.

Per Rapoport, Gaines is fully recovered from the injury. He appeared in six games for the Browns last year before landing on injured reserve in November. He has 198 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 43 career games.

The Texans picked up Gareon Conley from the Raiders in a deal for a third-round pick on Monday. The move came after Phillip Gaines — no relation to E.J., although he was signed by the Browns after the other Gaines was injured in 2018 — was lost for the season on Sunday. Johnathan Joseph was also hurt in that game and Bradley Roby didn’t play because of a hamstring injury.

UPDATE 1:49 p.m. ET: Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that wide receivers J.J. Nelson and Eli Rogers are also visiting the Texans. Will Fuller is set to miss time with a hamstring injury.