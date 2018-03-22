E.J. Gaines set for visits with Jets, Browns

E.J. Gaines spent the first three years of his NFL career in the same cornerback group as Trumaine Johnson with the Rams and he’ll be visiting Johnson’s new team on Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gaines is visiting with the Jets on Thursday. He’s also set to visit the Browns on Friday after visiting with the Cardinals last week.

Gaines, who is one of two players unsigned and untagged in our list of the Top 25 free agents, left the Rams in a trade with the Bills last summer. He had 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 11 games for Buffalo.

In addition to signing Johnson, the Jets also re-signed Morris Claiborne this month and Gaines would give them a solid set of cornerbacks to throw at opposing passing games. The Browns have added T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell at cornerback while also trading Jason McCourty to the Patriots. They also traded for former Packer Damarious Randall, although he’s currently expected to play safety in Cleveland.