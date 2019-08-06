E.J. Gaines to miss a few weeks with groin injury

The Bills have been dealing with injuries to offensive linemen since the start of training camp and now they have one to deal with in the secondary as well.

Head coach Sean McDermott said at a Tuesday press conference that cornerback E.J. Gaines is going to miss “a few weeks” because of a groin injury. Gaines was injured during Sunday’s practice.

Gaines signed a one-year deal to return to the Bills this offseason. He spent the 2017 season in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade for wide receiver Sammy Watkins, but spent last season with the Browns.

The timeline for Gaines’s recovery would seem to push him out of the running for playing time across from Tre'Davious White right off the bat this season. Levi Wallace is listed with White as the starters on the team’s first depth chart of the summer with Kevin Johnson joining Gaines on the second line.