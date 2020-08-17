E-bikers take on the Swiss Alps at the Verbier E-Bike Festival

VIDEO SHOWS: PEOPLE RIDING E-BIKES THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS AROUND VERBIER AS PART OF THE 2020 VERBIER E-BIKE FESTIVAL

1. VARIOUS OF PARTICIPANTS PREPARING FOR START OF THE E-TOUR DE VAL DE BAGNE, PART OF THE 2020 VERBIER E-BIKE FESTIVAL

2. START OF RACE

3. VARIOUS OF RIDERS ON MOUNTAINOUS AND PICTURESQUE COURSE

4. WOMEN'S WINNER OF THE E-TOUR DE VAL DE BAGNE, MARIE PIERRE DUFRENE, ON PODIUM

5. MEN'S WINNER OF THE E-TOUR DE VAL DE BAGNE, REMY ABSALON, ON PODIUM

6. VARIOUS OF 2020 VERBIER E-BIKE FESTIVAL PARTICIPANTS, OF ALL SKILL LEVELS, BIKING THROUGH MOUNTAINS AS PART OF THE BOSCH E-MTB CHALLENGE

STORY: Athletes, enthusiasts and electronic mountain bikers of all skill levels battled the mountains around Verbier, Switzerland on e-bikes during the second edition of the Verbier E-Bike Festival which ran from August 13 - 16.

The most competitive event at the festival was the E-Tour de Val de Bagne with the course stretching 100 kilometers (62 miles) with a 3,000 meter (9,800 foot) climb chock-full of steep uphills and technical downhills.

Marie Pierre Dufrene won the women's event for the second year in a row, while Remy Absalon held off some stiff competition to win the men's category.

Eclectic bikers of all skill levels were invited to participate in the Bosch E-MTB Challenge which also featured picturesque views and served as a skills orientation event to introduce amateurs to the sport.

Skills taught on the course included battery management to teach e-bikers how best to use the additional power electronic bikes offer riders.

