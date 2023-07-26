E-bike rentals available at Young Peoples Community Center

Jul. 26—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Those hitting the Ghost Town Trail now have the chance to take an e-bike for a spin through a rental program at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St. in Ebensburg.

The center, located near a trailhead in Ebensburg, has added two e-bikes to its fleet of rentals, which includes regular bikes and skis.

"I think it gives us a great opportunity, especially for someone who maybe a little bit older, and wants to ride the trail or ride through town," borough recreation director Dirk Johnson said. "They don't have to work as hard with the e-bike."

Johnson said that the bikes can be used with a pedal assist, straight throttle or as a regular bike.

"When you leave here and ride, everything is downhill on the trail. Coming back is a much more daunting task, so someone that maybe doesn't think they can handle it, they can take an e-bike, ride down a regular bike and then use the assistance or throttle coming back," he said.

Johnson said that the rentals also are an opportunity to try e-bikes without the commitment of purchase due to the high cost of the bikes.

He said that he hopes with the funds from the rentals, the center will be able to purchase more e-bikes.

Rentals are available at the rate of $15 per hour or $60 per day.