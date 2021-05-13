E-40 gifts 49ers' Trey Lance epic 21st birthday present

E-40 gifts 49ers rookie Lance epic 21st birthday present originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nobody has had a better spring than 49ers rookie Trey Lance. After being selected by San Francisco third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Lance recently celebrated his 21st birthday, receiving a very generous gift from one Bay Area legend.

Rapper E-40 initially welcomed Lance to the Bay Area and helped coin the phrase "Trey Area" on social media.

The friendship between Trey Lance and E-40 apparently has progressed. As reported by TMZ, the Vallejo-born rapper gifted Lance nine bottles of his signature liquor for the rookie's 21st birthday, which he celebrated on May 9.

According to TMZ, E-40 (a.k.a. Earl Stevens) gifted Lance three bottles of his E. Cuarenta tequila, three bottles of Earl Stevens Selections Wine, and three bottles of his Tycoon Cognac.

Rookie minicamp is underway at the 49ers facility, as Lance prepares for his first reps with the team ahead of training camp later this summer. Lance faces an uphill battle as he aims to (eventually) take over as starting quarterback.

What better than a nice glass of Earl Stevens Selections Wine to ease the nerves?

