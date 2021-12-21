E-40 excited for Klay Thompson return, healthy Warriors team

E-40 'super excited' for Klay's return to healthy Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have returned to NBA dominance and the entire Bay Area is fired up.

Especially one of the biggest Bay Area sports fans in existence, rapper E-40.

Following the Warriors 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings Monday night at Chase Center, E-40 joined Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Dorell Wright on Warriors Postgame Live where he discussed how much he's enjoying the Warriors return to dominance this season.

“I’m loving it," E-40 said. "There's so many doubters when we were injured, that’s the only reason we didn’t go consistently back-to-back-to-back-to-back because we had injuries, that’s it. When they (Warriors) weren’t doing too good because of the injuries people were like ‘what’s up with your Warriors?’ Man, you know what’s up with our Warriors. We really the (Wounded Warriors).”

The Warriors (25-6) have utterly dominated so far this season and they still are without superstar Klay Thompson and second-year center James Wiseman. When Thompson returns, the Warriors will be firing on all cylinders and the Bay Area rapper could not be more excited.

“I’m super excited," E-40 added. "I can’t wait for him to get in because I just know he’s been playing sports all his life since he was a kid and to miss a couple of years with injuries and I know that bothers him. He’s a tough man, he’s a strong individual and I know he can’t wait to get out there. Once they can come together, I love when a plan comes together. It’s going to be crazy. Can you imagine this?

“Then we get [James] Wiseman in too? Everybody is showing up and cutting up, they’re going crazy right now. I will love it, everybody is playing their position."

E-40 was a familiar face at Oracle Arena during the Warriors' five-straight NBA Finals runs from 2015-2019. Since Golden State moved across the bay to their new home at Chase Center, the "Roaracle" type of energy has been noticeably missing ... until this season.

Safe to say E-40, who is a prominent figure at San Francisco 49ers and Giants games in recent years, is loving the energy at Chase Center.

“I’m co-signing the energy here," E-40 said. "I’m encouraging anybody who was at Oracle to come on over here to Chase and experience it because they finna do it. I’ve got the Warriors.”