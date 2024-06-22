Dziabo, Facciani share first-round lead at City Golf Championship

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Quintin Dziabo and Thomas Facciani both turned in 4-under 67s to kick off the City Golf Championship Friday at Berkley Hills Golf Course.

Dziabo is a Penn Cambria graduate who played collegiately at Penn State Altoona. He was named 2006 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference golfer of the year.

Facciani is a product of Westmont Hilltop. He won three city titles in 2012, 2019 and 2022.

Both Dziabo and Facciani are three strokes ahead of the rest of the field of 22.

Five-time City Golf Champion Derek Hayes is tied with Tony Orlandi and recent Conemaugh Township graduate Sam Sharbaugh for second place with 1 under 70s. Hayes won the event in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023. Sharbaugh is slated to golf at Penn State Altoona this fall.

Dave Murgas is in sixth place with a 1-over 72. Brady Moran is in seventh place with a 74. Jacob Blough and Aaron Patalune are tied for eighth at 75. Jack Ankeny and Connor Schafer are deadlocked in 10th place with 76s.

The second round begins at 8:10 a.m. Saturday. The three-round event concludes Sunday.