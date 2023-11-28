Dyson Daniels with the great assist!

Giants QB Daniel Jones had surgery last week to repair the ACL injury he suffered against the Raiders.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
The Chargers and Ravens played a close game that came down to the end.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud traded blows and throws in the Jaguars' crucial win over the Texans, and there's a real chance they could meet again with big stakes not just in seasons ahead, but in January.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.