Dysfunctional Redskins finally fire Jay Gruden

Remember when Washington took a 17-0 lead in the first half over the Eagles in the opener?

Well, it's been all downhill from there.

And on Monday morning, after an 0-5 start, the Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden. While the Eagles have, in recent years, been known for their stability, Washington is in complete disarray.

I know there are just 32 of these jobs in the world, but who in their right mind would want to coach in Washington?

Gruden's best year came in 2015, when he got the Skins to the playoffs for a quick exit after a 9-7 campaign. Gruden might not be a good coach, but he actually didn't seem like the biggest problem in Washington, at least not watching from afar. It seems their dysfunction comes from the top.

Anyway, Gruden's final record with the Skins (2014-19) was 35-49-1. Doug Pederson has coached two fewer seasons and has just two fewer regular season wins.

To start his NFL head coaching career, Gruden was 5-1 against the Eagles from 2014-16. But in the three years since, Washington is 0-5 against the Eagles, including the loss in the season opener this year.

The Eagles picked up a 31-6 win over the Jets on Sunday while the rest of the NFC East did a face plant:

• The Cowboys lost to the Packers 34-24 and are now 3-2 after starting off at 3-0. Those are the same Packers the Eagles beat last week.

• The Giants lost 28-10 to the Vikings as Kirk Cousins carved them up.

• And the Redskins lost 33-7 to move to 0-5 and fired their head coach the next day despite the overall failure of the franchise.

