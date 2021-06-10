  • Oops!
Dynasty startup strategy & why the Bengals are 'Cowboys north'

Matt Harmon
·1 min read
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

As June slowly heats up into July, so does fantasy draft season. Matt Harmon is joined by Anthony Amico, writer for Football Guys & Establish the Run to discuss the best strategies for your dynasty drafts this summer.

Before they can get there, Matt and Anthony chat about a few news items from around the league including a potential shake-up in the Dallas Cowboys WR trio, expectations for Miles Sanders and the Baltimore Ravens hosting Todd Gurley for a visit.

Next, they move to some concepts to consider for your startup dynasty leagues including why you should fade RB and always look to trade future picks. (14:00)

In the final half of the episode, Matt and Anthony take a long look at the Cincinnati Bengals offense heading into 2020. Is rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase already undervalued heading into this season? Can Joe Mixon have a bounce-back season with Giovani Bernard out of the picture in Tampa Bay? (24:20)

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow tapes reps during OTAs in the lead-up to his sophomore season. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
