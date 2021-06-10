Dynasty startup strategy & why the Bengals are 'Cowboys north'
As June slowly heats up into July, so does fantasy draft season. Matt Harmon is joined by Anthony Amico, writer for Football Guys & Establish the Run to discuss the best strategies for your dynasty drafts this summer.
Before they can get there, Matt and Anthony chat about a few news items from around the league including a potential shake-up in the Dallas Cowboys WR trio, expectations for Miles Sanders and the Baltimore Ravens hosting Todd Gurley for a visit.
Next, they move to some concepts to consider for your startup dynasty leagues including why you should fade RB and always look to trade future picks. (14:00)
In the final half of the episode, Matt and Anthony take a long look at the Cincinnati Bengals offense heading into 2020. Is rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase already undervalued heading into this season? Can Joe Mixon have a bounce-back season with Giovani Bernard out of the picture in Tampa Bay? (24:20)
