Dynasty First Down: Week 16

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:

Nick Chubb, RB CLE

Former Georgia RB Nick Chubb entered the league with many questions despite his amazing college career. On top of the serious knee injury he suffered as a sophomore, Chubb landed with the Browns. Not only were there two other reasonably successful backs to compete with but Chubb had HC Hue Jackson standing in his way. By the middle of the season, most of the barriers were gone, including Jackson and RB Carlos Hyde, and Chubb was the lead back for the surprising Browns. Since Week Nine, the team’s first game under interim HC Gregg Williams, Chubb is the RB6, averaging over 19 fantasy points per game.

The running back landscape in dynasty leagues is very crowded right now, but a strong case can be made for Chubb to be selected in the first round of upcoming dynasty startup drafts behind the top five RBs. Locked in as a starter on an up and coming offense with a three-down role makes Chubb one of the top players to target this offseason in both new and existing leagues.