The Dynasty will finally answer why Malcolm Butler barely played in Super Bowl LII

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler spent the vast majority of Super Bowl LII on the sideline. Seven years later, it's still not publicly known why coach Bill Belichick failed to use him in the biggest game of the year — one that the Patriots could have won with just a little more help on the defensive side of the ball.

An answer is coming.

That's one of the top takeaways from a Thursday conversation with Matthew Hamachek, director and executive producer of The Dynasty: New England Patriots on AppleTV.

It sounds as if the failure to go all out to beat the Eagles in Minnesota that day created problems that lingered for the Patriots, through and beyond Tom Brady's exit in free agency. It also sounds as if there will be plenty of other interesting things in the 10-part series. The first two parts are now available; the rest are coming.

One of the things that makes it so compelling is the raw breadth of the interviews. Everybody talked. From Tom Brady to Bill Belichick to Robert Kraft to the guy who Hamacheck says was the hardest to get — former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Remember, Vinatieri was gone by 2006. And he had some things to say, Hamachek said, about the cheating scandals that emerged after Vinatieri left New England: Spygate and Deflategate.