DYNASTY CONTINUES: Orange Beach wins fourth straight softball state title

OXFORD, Ala. (WKRG) — For the fourth straight year, the Orange Beach High School softball team is leaving the AHSAA state tournament with a Blue Map. The Makos (46-1) beat Brooks 2-1 to capture the Class 4A crown at Choccolocco Park.

Orange Beach jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and posted another in the third frame to seal the deal. Teagan Revette and Ava Hodo stepped up at the plate, each posted an RBI. Pitcher KG Favors allowed just four hits on the way to tournament MVP honors. Coach Shane Alexander’s team went undefeated at the state tournament posting four wins in two days.

“We try to take it one game at a time, and I know that’s cliché to say, but that’s what they’ve done all year,” said Alexandria. “I’m just so proud of the hard work they put in to get here. It wasn’t easy. Brooks is a quality team. “

The Makos are in the midst of one of the most prolific dynasties in state history. The program has won the state championship every year since its inception in 2021. Orange Beach won two titles in Class 2A and add a pair as a member of Class 4A. Alexander says the team does not take their success for granted.

“”It is unbelievable how hard they work,” Alexander added with a smile. “We try to alleviate the pressure, but, you feel it. Lets be honest, you feel it.”

Brooks finishes the season with a 34-10-1 record. The Makos are ranked fourth in the nation in the latest MaxPreps poll.

