Dynasty cemented: Mahomes, Kelce and Reid secure legacy with Super Bowl 58 win
With a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs have now locked in a dynasty status after winning their third title in 5 years.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing in the Super Bowl.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
The only first-half touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII was a tricky one.
Toney hasn't played in a game since Dec. 17 against the Patriots.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.