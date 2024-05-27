Dynamo Kyiv discovers its potential opponents in UEFA's 2024-25 Champions League

Dynamo lost to Dnipro-1 in the first round

Dynamo Kyiv will face either Serbia's Partizan or Switzerland's Lugano in the second qualifying round for UEFA's 2024-25 Champions League.

The result was determined after Dynamo finished second in the Ukrainian Premier League, losing the title to rivals Shakhtar Donetsk, and Italy's Atalanta secured its place in the Top 4 of Serie A.

The former home of Ruslan Malinovskyi, Atalanta now employs Russian player Aleksei Miranchuk.

The standings

flashscore.ua

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine