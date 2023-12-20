Dynamic in-state playmaker signs with the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners added another dynamic playmaker to their secondary when Westmoore product Mykel Patterson-McDonald signed his national letter of intent with the Sooners during the early signing period.

A four-star safety over at Rivals, Patterson-McDonald is considered the No. 2 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 13 safety. He plays with an edge in the secondary and has a penchant for creating turnovers.

Patterson-McDonald is an aggressive safety product who attacks the ball in the air. He’s also a willing tackler, playing with speed and physicality in run support.

The Sooners earned Patterson-McDonald’s commitment back in July, beating out schools like Missouri, Iowa State, and Michigan State. His recruitment and now signing reflects the concerted effort from the Sooners coaching staff to lock up the top talents in the state of Oklahoma.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald joins a safety group that returns Billy Bowman, Robert Spears-Jennings, Peyton Bowen, Daeh McCullough, and Erik McCarty, along with 2024 signees Reggie Powers and Jaydan Hardy.

