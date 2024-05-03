Dynamic Pricing comes back to win Edgewood Stakes

Where do the Suns go from here? | Good Word with Goodwill <p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by J.A. Adande to discuss the next steps for Phoenix and their Big 3 after getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>

