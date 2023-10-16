Dynamic duos and school records: Vote for IHSAA football Week 9 top performers

Get your votes in by noon Thursday for high school football player of the week for Week 9.

Weekly winners will be honored at IndyStar's Indiana Sports Awards this spring.

Brayton Belcher, Monrovia: Belcher ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as Monrovia knocked off Scecina 44-0.

Tyler Cherry and Noah Coy, Center Grove: It makes sense to just put them together. Cherry, the Duke recruit continues to put up big numbers, hitting 19-for-23 through the air for 336 yards and four touchdowns in Center Grove’s 45-38 victory over Cathedral. Coy, the Notre Dame baseball recruit, caught eight passes for 151 yards and three TDs.

Devin Craig, Lapel: In a 36-31 win over Lapel, the sophomore quarterback threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers. Craig had 367 passing yards on 28-for-35 and no interceptions.

Carson Fettig, Hamilton Heights: Fettig had a big hand in Hamilton Heights’ 26-23 win over West Lafayette to clinch the Hoosier Conference title and the Huskies’ 9-0 season. Fettig returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 76 yards for another score.

Carson Foxen, Avon: The senior linebacker had 19 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and two tackles for loss as Avon won its second consecutive game, 14-7 over Noblesville.

Colin Guy, Bishop Chatard: Guy had 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a touchdown in Bishop Chatard’s 34-7 win over Cincinnati Elder.

JonAnthony Hall, Fishers: The junior receiver had six catches for 154 yards and a touchdown and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as Fishers rolled to a 34-14 win over Zionsville.

LeRoy Lewis, Brebeuf Jesuit: Lewis caught four passes for 143 yards, including touchdown passes of 58 yards and 42 yards in the first half of Brebeuf’s 48-27 win over Terre Haute North, a running clock in the second half.

Jack Linden, Guerin Catholic: Linden ran for 166 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries as Guerin Catholic cruised to a 42-7 win over Culver Academy.

Caron Parks, Lawrence Central: Parks ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as Lawrence Central defeated Carmel 21-17. The Bears ended a 20-game losing streak to Carmel dating to 1963.

Nolan Quaderer, Mississinewa: Quaderer was 12-for-18 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns and rushed six times for 37 yards and a score as Mississinewa finished off a 9-0 regular season with a 42-6 win over Eastbrook. He has 1,732 passing yards and 22 TDs with one interception this season.

Brock Riddle, Greenwood: In a 28-24 loss to Whiteland, Riddle was 19-for-29 passing for 246 yards and ran for 48 yards. In the game, the Indiana State recruit set the school record for passing yards in a season.

Josh Ringer, East Central: The senior running back and Miami of Ohio recruit led Class 4A top-ranked East Central to a 41-7 win over Roncalli as he ran for 135 yards and two TDs on 16 carries and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Jacob Sauer, Indian Creek: Sauer ran for 264 yards and a touchdown and passed for 144 yards and two more scores as Indian Creek knocked off Northview 22-21.

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg: The senior running back carried 31 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns as the Class 6A top-ranked Bulldogs finished off an undefeated regular season and a Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship with a 21-14 win over Hamilton Southeastern.

Jacob Smith, Western Boone: Smith rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries as Western Boone rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 27-21 overtime win over rival Lebanon.

Jake Tinkle and Nathan Dickenson, Centerville: Tinkle was 14-for-19 passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns in Centerville’s 49-3 win over Knightstown. Dickenson, a tight end, caught four passes for 205 yards and two TDs as Centerville wrapped up a 9-0 regular season.

Slate Valentine, Whiteland: Valentine ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as Whiteland rallied for a 28-24 victory over Greenwood.

Malachi Walden, Tri-West: Walden rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns as Tri-West closed out the Sagamore Conference championship with a 21-7 win over Southmont.

Fletcher Wenger, Bluffton: Wenger intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns in Bluffton’s 32-14 win over Lakeland.

Levi Wisler, Roncalli: There were not a lot of highlights in Roncalli’s 41-7 loss to East Central, but Wisler averaged 39.5 yards per punt on six attempts, putting three inside the East Central 20. He made his only extra point and both of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Top players, performers from Week 9