How a dynamic duo has stepped up to lead the Windsor Forest football team to back-to-back win

Coming off a 1-9 year, Windsor Forest entered the football season looking for improvement -- but things quickly went downhill as the Knights were blown out by Savannah Country Day and New Hampstead, while losing starting quarterback Anthony Williams and running back Victor Walker to injuries.

But Marquis Lonnon and Izaiyah Cooper have stepped into the void for the Knights. Both played major roles Thursday night as Windsor Forest won its second game in a row -- beating Islands 21-7 at Savannah High Stadium.

The duo starred on both sides of the ball. After Kendall Carter recovered a fumble on Islands first possession, Cooper dropped back and threw one up to Lonnon, who went up to grab it for a 39-yard touchdown.

Savannah legend Tim Jordan steps down Why Savannah High's Tim Jordan is stepping down after legendary basketball coaching career

Benedictine, Calvary host big time games Why college coaches should be flocking to these two Week 4 Savannah football matchups

Clemons returns to lead Bryan County 'He's the reason we're so good:' Return of injured star takes Bryan County to next level

Lonnon has football in his blood, as his brother, Malachi Lonnon, is a star receiver at New Hampstead.

He showed his versatility midway through the second quarter when he stepped in front of a Chet Bachman pass to make the pick -- before racing untouched 35 yards in for the score to put the Knights up 12-0.

The durable senior also plays special teams -- and he blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone midway through the third quarter for a safety that put the Knights up 14-0.

Marquis Lonnon of the Windsor Forest football team.

Cooper had a memorable 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter when he slipped out of a sack and broke three more tackles to put the game away. He rushed for 73 yards on 14 carries (including a 21-yard loss on his stat line because of a bad snap), and was 2 of 4 passing for 38 yards and the score. He also excelled at inside linebacker.

Islands showed some life late, when Jay'Den Sutton made a spectacular one-handed grab for a 39-yard touchdown catch from Amaree Bedgood with 2:24 left, but it was too late for the Sharks, who lost their 18th straight game.

"When our starting quarterback went down with a concussion, (Izaiyah) Cooper came over from linebacker to play on offense. He's just a natural football player and he never misses a snap," Knight Coach Jeb Stewart said. "He's just a gamer who was chasing down receivers tonight. And Marquis (Lonnon) has always had so much potential, and he's just blowing up this year. He's a great player and a great leader. But we had a lot of kids who stepped up -- guys like Arik Brown who made the interception to seal the deal -- that was the best game he has ever played."

Islands quarterback Chet Bachman unleashes a long completion to Carson Curdys with Windsor Forest's Kendall Carter closing in Thursday night.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Marquis Lonnon and Izaiyah Cooper shine in Windsor Forest football victory