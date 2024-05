The greatest athlete in the history of Mount Carmel Academy had her own version of show and tell Tuesday. Kristen Nuss brought beach volleyball Olympic teammate Tarin Kloth to Mount Carmel Academy. And, the two celebrated, with the school, even before the pair served the first ball at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Here’s the story from Jared Paul Joseph of WGNO Sports.

