Dylan Waukazo selected to play in Atlanta Braves NAS baseball event

May 31—Dylan Waukazo is a loyal Minnesota Twins fan. But he will gladly take a vacation from his MLB allegiances when he travels to Atlanta.

The freshly graduated Bemidji High School senior is headed to Georgia from June 7-9 to compete in the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park. The Braves are hosting 50 youth baseball players of Native American descent from around North America to participate and compete in pro-style workouts and a showcase game.

Waukazo was the lone Minnesota player selected.

"Baseball has been very big for me," Waukazo said. "I've played baseball for 13 years. I'm just excited to get down there and learn. They work with guys like (Ronald Acuna Jr.) on a day-to-day basis. I want to learn from the same coaches."

Former MLB players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman and Lou Collier will coach the teams in the showcase game. As part of the showcase, the Atlanta Braves will utilize TrackMan Baseball, a leading technology company in sports analytics, to capture, track and deliver player statistics to help players improve their game.

The pro-style workout on Saturday, June 8, will be executed by the Marquis Grissom Baseball Association and will focus on defensive work, fielding, throwing and catcher pop times. Select players will be picked during Saturday's batting practice to participate in a home run derby that afternoon following the workout.

In the Braves' efforts to provide access and opportunity for diverse baseball talent, the showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level.

In addition to providing the unforgettable experience of playing in an MLB ballpark, the event will offer exposure for players who otherwise may not have an opportunity to play in front of college and MLB scouts.

"The one thing I really wanted to learn was more about pitching and more about fielding," Waukazo said. "I want to get the (fundamentals) down like an MLB player would, and I get to learn from MLB coaches when I get there."

Waukazo is bringing more than a bat and a glove to Atlanta. With him, he will bring a White Earth Nation tribal flag to give to the Braves' organization. The flag will be hung with the other donated tribal flags in the team facility, a gesture that makes Waukazo feel "honored and proud."

"There's some nerves about going to Atlanta, for sure," Waukazo said. "But I think they'll go away once I get down there. I just want to learn as much as I can."

Waukazo wants to develop more command with his pitching and learn how to throw harder. He will take the tools he garners from Atlanta to Cornell College in Iowa next fall. Cornell is a Division III school in Mount Vernon, led by head coach Robbie Dombrowski. Waukazo will also play for the Bemidji Bucks this summer.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play college baseball," he added. "It's just an honor for me to be able to do that and accomplish that. I went to a showcase and had a good workout with (Cornell). They gave me my first-ever offer and (Dombrowski) said I could be a dude on his staff. He believes in me, and that's what I was looking for."