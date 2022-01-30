Dylan Strome rises up to become a top pickup

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Valeri Nichushkin jumped from being rostered in 19% of Yahoo leagues to 30% after he was featured on Waiver Wired a week ago.

Tage Thompson’s rostered percentage also increased from 24% to 35%. His Buffalo linemates, Jeff Skinner (19%) and Alex Tuch (33%), are worthy of more fantasy attention as well.

Erik Haula is still available in 90% of Yahoo leagues and Jeremy Swayman (25%) is back with the Bruins because of an injury to Tuukka Rask. Additionally, Gustav Nyquist can be had in 91% of pools.

Don't forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News

Now, let's get into this week's top pickups:

Jared McCann (Seattle) - C, LW - Rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues

McCann has started to heat up again after going through first cold stretch of the season. He has a three-game point streak on the heels of a five-game scoreless slump. McCann hadn’t gone more than two straight contests without posting a point previously in 2021-22. He leads the Kraken with 17 goals and 26 points in 38 through 38 games. McCann also tops with the team in power-play goals (6), power-play points (9) and shots on goal (99)

Damon Severson (New Jersey) - D - Rostered in 22% of Yahoo leagues

Severson has been all over the scoresheet since the Devils returned from the holiday break. He has amassed 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his past 11 appearances. He has been credited with 27 shots, 14 hits and 11 blocks during that span, while contributing four points (one goal, three assists) on the power play

Michael Bunting (Toronto) - LW - Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues

Bunting scored a hat trick on Saturday against Detroit, which is sure to spark interest from fantasy managers, but his production has been steady this month. He has accounted for five goals, eight points, 25 shots, 10 hits and five blocks in 10 games. He has been skating alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner rejoined the combination after some time on the second unit.

Dylan Strome (Chicago) - C, RW - Rostered in 9% of Yahoo leagues

Strome is someone who has been on the watch list for a while now because of the offensive potential that he is capable of bringing to the table. He has spent more than enough time in the press box this year, but he has played in a season-high 11 games this month and he has made a big impact on the scoreboard. Strome has supplied four goals and seven helpers during that stretch, while registering 16 shots on target. He has two goals and five points on the man advantage during that span. Strome has been clicking alongside Patrick Kane at even strength and he has been working well on the top power-play combination of the Blackhawks.

Robby Fabbri (Detroit) - C, LW - Rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues

Fabbri has produced three goals and seven points in his past seven games during one of his better stretches of the season. He has compiled 21 shots on goal during that time, while chipping in one goal and one assist on the power play. Fabbri has meshed well with Tyler Bertuzzi on the second line along with Pius Suter and he occupies a spot on the top unit during man-advantage situations.

Matthew Boldy (Minnesota) - LW - Rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues

Boldy has produced seven points in eight games with Minnesota this season. He has developed some chemistry with Kevin Fiala, who has been red hot, while earning two goals and four assists in his past six outings. Boldy has also been working on the top power-play unit of the Wild, which has helped him post one goal and one helper.

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton) - RW - Rostered in 5% of Yahoo league

Yamamoto stands to benefit a great deal from Edmonton’s recent line shuffling. He ended up alongside Connor McDavid and newcomer Evander Kane on Saturday. Yamamoto recorded an assist, one shot, one hit and one block over 18:09 of ice time. He has been more productive since the Oilers resumed play from the holiday break, while accounting for eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 contests.

Josh Bailey (NY Islanders) - LW. RW - Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues

Bailey was mentioned on Waiver Wired a couple of weeks ago. He has been held off the scoresheet once in six games since that appearance, while providing one goal, five assists and five shots. Bailey has 14 points, including 12 assists, in his past 17 matches.

Nick Schmaltz (Arizona) - C, RW - Rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues

Schmaltz has amassed four goals and nine points in his past 10 outings. The bulk of that production is the result of two three-point performances, but Schmaltz has been a valuable offensive for the Coyotes in each of the previous two seasons as well. He has been clicking with Clayton Keller, who leads the team in scoring, this year.

Tyler Ennis (Ottawa) - LW, RW - Rostered in 1% of Yahoo leagues

Ennis has potted four goals on 19 shots and he has one assist in four games. His play, along with some injuries, have moved up him up the depth chart to the top line with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Ennis has also been skating on the top power-play unit. He makes for a decent streaming option in deeper leagues at this time.

Honorable Mention:

Mike Hoffman (Montreal) - LW, RW - Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues

Hoffman is currently riding a five-game point streak with two goals and three assists. He has 16 shots on target and three power-play helpers over that span. Hoffman ranks second on the Canadiens with nine points on the man advantage.