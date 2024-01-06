Dylan Strome with a Powerplay Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Dylan Strome (Washington Capitals) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/05/2024
Dylan Strome (Washington Capitals) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/05/2024
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
Jaire Alexander was back at Packers practice for the first time since his suspension
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
It's time to look back at who got us here. Scott Pianowski hands out some fantasy football hardware as the 2023 regular season nears its end.