Dylan Sampson on four-touchdown game for Tennessee football vs. Virginia
Dylan Sampson had four touchdowns for Tennessee football against Virginia, including three rushing.
Dylan Sampson had four touchdowns for Tennessee football against Virginia, including three rushing.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
It's hard to stay focused when you're deep into fantasy football drafts. Jorge Martin reveals his favorite late-round targets.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his hottest takes for the NFC.
What drama will this NFL season bring?
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have gotten most of the headlines, but more rookie running backs are getting fantasy attention, too. Jorge Martin highlights their outlooks for 2023.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
To conclude "Cram Week" and our draft season coverage we have everyone on the Yahoo Fantasy staff here to provide their one last piece of advice you need to know before heading into your drafts. Yahoo's Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus, Jorge Martin and Kate Magdziuk all share their final convictions of the draft season.
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.