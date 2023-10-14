Dylan Roemmele rushes 44 yards for a Pequannock touchdown
Dyan Roemmele put Pequannock on the board with a 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Hanover Park.
Dyan Roemmele put Pequannock on the board with a 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Hanover Park.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 intriguing findings that could help secure victory this week (and beyond).
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
The Ducks and Huskies will meet for the last time as Pac-12 members on Saturday. How they ultimately ditched the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is a winding story of flip-flopping and finger-pointing.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
West Virginia left 12 seconds for Houston after erasing an 11-point lead in four minutes.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
Dan Titus has some quick-hitting advice to get you ready for your fantasy basketball draft. It's time to prep for the NBA season!
The Cowboys failed to deliver in prime time last week, but that should change in a favorable matchup. Who else are our analysts predicting will shine in Week 6?
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Russian athletes were allowed to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of the ROC.
We've got another fun collection of games ahead in Week 7 of the college football season.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
Which numbers should we be wary of heading into Week 6? Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some interesting ones.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.