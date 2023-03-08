Dylan Raiola-USC speculation won’t die down anytime soon

The speculation surrounding Dylan Raiola continues to linger, and it will continue to linger until the quarterback makes his decision on where he will play college football. Like it or not, that’s the reality. It’s okay — one recruit’s decision is his own to make, and while fans can wish and hope for what they want, they don’t have the final say.

Some analysts might be surprised by the recent turn toward USC in this recruitment, given that Raiola’s father Dominic played for Nebraska and was part of the last great era of Nebraska football at the end of the 20th century. The added fact that Matt Rhule has been an elite college coach would seemingly give the Huskers more of a foot in the door of this recruitment, given Raiola’s bloodlines, but with USC gaining ground in this battle, Nebraska (though very much in the hunt) is not a clear-cut favorite at this point.

The College Football Recruiting Show discussed the Raiola recruitment:

https://www.youtube.com/live/SToUAsbo-1M?feature=share

