Dylan Raiola posts strange poem after former Georgia QB commit flips to Nebraska football

There are any number of tactics high-school students use to end a relationship. Heart-felt conversations and phone calls are one option. For the particularly cold-hearted, a text, direct message or email might do the trick.

Poetry, though, often isn’t a method of choice — that is, unless it’s a top-rated quarterback recruit in the 2024 class.

In a social media post Monday night announcing his decommitment from Georgia and commitment to Nebraska, five-star recruit Dylan Raiola posted a picture of himself in a Nebraska jersey at midfield of Memorial Stadium, the Cornhuskers’ home venue, along with a screenshot of a poem revealing his decision.

REQUIRED READING: Why did Georgia commit Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska? Cornhusker ties caused decommitment

The poem also sheds some light as to why, exactly, Raiola flipped his commitment. Though he acknowledged he was "lured by Georgia, where powerhouse glory gleamed," he opted instead to follow in his father's footsteps at Nebraska rather than be a "cog in some powrhouse machine."

The poem reads:

In the realm of college dreams where purpose takes flight,Enter Dylan Raiola, crafting his narrative in the night.Once lured by Georgia, where powerhouse glory gleamed,Yet Nebraska’s purpose in his heart brightly beamed.

In the scarlet and cream, where legacies entwine,Dylan, like Rodgers, Rozier, and Crouch, a hero in the line.No longer a cog in some powerhouse machine,But a quarterback, with an even grander ambition unseen.

So fellow fans await, with hope in the air,For Dylan to choose, his purpose to declare.In a weekend’s decision, destiny calls,To fulfill his purpose, where a new dynasty enthralls.

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck announces his stay-or-go decision for 2024

Over the past week, such a move had been increasingly expected, particularly after Raiola took a visit to Nebraska last weekend. It’s not the first time Raiola has flipped, either, as he had been previously committed to Ohio State before switching his pledge to Georgia.

Raiola has extensive ties to Nebraska. His father, Dominic Raiola, was an all-American offensive lineman for the Cornhuskers and his uncle, Donovan, is currently the offensive line coach at Nebraska under Matt Rhule, who retained him from former coach Scott Frost’s staff.

When it came to his announcement, though, perhaps a simple “Respect my decision” would have sufficed.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dylan Raiola posts poem after flipping from Georgia to Nebraska