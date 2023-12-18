Dylan Raiola flips to Nebraska, but UGA still has these 5-stars (and a QB) in its 2024 class

The tea leaves from last week showing Dylan Raiola wasn’t going to be part of the 2024 Georgia football recruiting class led to the inevitable flip on Monday.

The five-star quarterback who played his senior season at Buford High School told ESPN he will sign with Nebraska.

That’s the school where his father Dominic was a two-time All-American center and his uncle is the offensive line coach.

The Raiola news came not long after Georgia announced that starting quarterback Carson Beck was returning in 2024.

So what does it mean for the Bulldogs' still-No. 1 recruiting class ahead of Wednesday’s start of the December signing period?

More: Ryan Puglisi had 'deep-rooted faith' in Georgia football despite Dylan Raiola recruitment

More: Georgia football OC Mike Bobo set for pay raises, but is a bigger increase on the way?

Dylan Raiola flips to Nebraska. What does it mean for Georgia football?

Raiola’s defection leaves Georgia with three five-stars in the 247Sports Composite.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV is higher ranked at No. 3 overall (Raiola is No. 6). Inside linebacker Justin Williams is No. 8. Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is No. 27.

Georgia also has the security of having another quarterback in the 2024 class in Ryan Puglisi, a four-star from Old Avon Farms in Connecticut who is joining the Bulldogs this week and will take part in bowl practices. Redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton also is set to return.

“I’m a big fan of Ryan Puglisi and what he put on tape as a senior,” said Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports. “We saw him at the Elite 11 finals out in L.A. back in June. I thought he was trying to throw a fastball pretty much every play. Then as a senior, you saw a little bit more touch, but he’s got a strong arm which isn’t surprising. He’s a kid that could have played college baseball if he wanted to.”

Puglisi is considered a drop-back QB, but can move in the pocket and be used on designed runs, Ivins said.

“I think the gap between him and Dylan Raiola," he said, "probably wasn’t as big as maybe the rankings saw it."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Dylan Raiola flips to Nebraska. What it means for Georgia football