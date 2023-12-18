Dylan Raiola flips commitment from UGA to Nebraska

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska. The Buford quarterback was committed to the Bulldogs since May, but was recently linked to Nebraska in the previous couple of weeks.

There were reports that he’d kept an open dialogue with Georgia coaches, but then Carson Beck made his decision to return to Athens.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback is Nebraska’s biggest recruit in the Matt Rhule-era and one of the most highly-touted recruits in Cornhuskers’ history. He has a good chance to start as a true freshman.

The No. 1 ranked recruit is highly-regarded for his arm talent. He threw 34 touchdowns in his senior year at Buford. Nebraska is the third school Raiola has committed to along with Georgia and Ohio State.

Georgia will still return Beck and Gunnar Stockton. Four-star Ryan Puglisi and walk-on Colter Ginn will be the freshman quarterbacks behind those two. Georgia maintains the No. 1 recruiting class without Raiola, per 247Sports.

