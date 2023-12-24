Dylan Raiola announces his own trading card endorsement deal

As the nation’s top quarterback prospect, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Dylan Raiola will have his own trading card. Just in time for Nebraska football fans to put on their holiday gift list.

A five-star quarterback from Buford High School (Buford, Georgia), Raiola made a late – and rather monumental – flip from Georgia to Nebraska during the early signing period. This follows Raiola’s official visit to Nebraska last weekend.

And in this new era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), Raiola has announced a sponsorship deal with Panini for his own trading card. The announcement came shortly after everything was made official with Nebraska.

Always dreamt of what it would be like to have my own trading card… Excited to announce that I’ve signed my first exclusive NIL deal with @PaniniAmerica! #ratedprospect pic.twitter.com/G6yVzbRDgC — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 21, 2023

His senior season at Buford was strong, showcasing Raiola’s incredible arm strength and accuracy. All told this fall, Raiola threw for 2,666 yards with 34 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes.

Raiola really fine-tuned his game this season under Buford’s offensive coordinator Gus Condon, arguably one of the top coordinators in high school football.

