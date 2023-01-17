Dylan Parham had up-and-down rookie season with Raiders

The first selection for the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t come until pick No. 90. That pick ended up being Memphis offensive guard Dylan Parham, who played multiple spots for the Raiders as a rookie.

The good news for the Raiders is that Parham got a ton of experience this season. He played over 1,000 offensive snaps and got to face some of the best interior rushers in the league. The bad news is that his play was certainly up and down all year long.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they took a look back at Parham’s rookie season with the Raiders. Here is what the site had to say about the third-round pick from Memphis:

“Parham struggled in pass protection, with his 44.6 pass-blocking grade ranking 23rd among the 25 players who played at least 400 pass-block snaps from the left guard position. He also surrendered pressure on 10.8% of his snaps, the highest rate at the position. On the bright side, his 64.9 run-blocking grade ranked eighth among left guards, while his 14.2% positively graded block rate was tied for sixth.”

Parham will go into the 2023 season as the team’s starter at left guard as he did show some signs of growth. But if the Raiders want to be better on offense, they need him to be more consistent and improve as a pass blocker.

