Dylan Lupton joins DGR-Crosley for six Truck Series races

Former Xfinity Series driver Dylan Lupton will compete in at least six Gander Outdoors Truck Series races for DGR-Crosley, the team announced Thursday.

Lupton will drive the No. 5 Toyota for the team co-owned by David Gilliland and will make his first start June 28 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lupton will return at Kentucky Speedway (July 11), Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 15), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 13), ISM Raceway (Nov. 8) and the season-finale in Miami (Nov. 15).

“I am excited to finally announce my 2019 plans and join DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series,” Lupton said in a press release. “DGR-Crosley has proven to be a very competitive team in the series in a short amount of time, and I believe we will be contending for wins throughout my schedule.”

Lupton last saw NASCAR action in 2018 driving for JGL Racing in the Xfinity Series. He started in the first 12 races of the season before the team closed due to a lack of sponsorship, a result of owner James Whitener’s health problems. Lupton has just two Truck Series starts. Those came in 2016 at Talladega and Phoenix.