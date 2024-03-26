Dylan Loy to make first career start at Tennessee

No. 5 Tennessee (21-4, 3-3 SEC) will host Tennessee Tech (13-11, 1-2 OVC) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

First pitch between Tennessee and the Golden Eagles is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Zack Nelson (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Freshman pitcher Dylan Loy (1-0) is scheduled to make his first career start for Tennessee. He has appeared in seven contests in 2024, recording 10 strikeouts in relief.

The 6-foot, 194-pound freshman is from Pigeon Forge High School in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

