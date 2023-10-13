Dylan Lewis commits to Tennessee

2025 cornerback prospect Dylan Lewis committed to Tennessee on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lewis is from Milton High School in Milton, Georgia.

He holds Power Five scholarship offers from the Vols, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Lewis on June 1, 2022. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Sept. 30 for the South Carolina game.

Lewis is the second commitment in Tennessee’s 2025 recruiting class.

2025 cornerback Shamar Arnoux committed to the Vols on April 7. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback is also from Milton High School.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire