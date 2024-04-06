Dylan Lewis announces Tennessee football visit

2025 cornerback and wide receiver prospect Dylan Lewis will visit Tennessee this weekend.

Lewis will unofficially visit the Vols on Saturday, he announced. He visited Clemson on Sept. 23, 2023 and LSU on Sept. 9, 2023.

The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound three-star cornerback is from Milton High School in Milton, Georgia.

Lewis is the No. 565 overall player in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 57 cornerback and No. 61 player in Georgia.

Tennessee is one of six Southeastern Conference schools to offer Lewis. The Vols and Georgia Tech were the first two schools to offer Lewis a scholarship on June 3, 2022.

Lewis committed to the Vols on Oct. 12, 2023.

