How Dylan Larkin's time golfing makes him a perfect fit as Detroit Red Wings captain

Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read

A trip to a beautiful golf course may help the Detroit Red Wings on the ice.

Dylan Larkin is poised to be named team captain before the 2021 season. It hasn't been announced yet by general manager Steve Yzerman, but it’d be shocking if it was anyone else. The two have bonded since Yzerman returned to the Wings in April 2019, chatting regularly about what it means to be a good Red Wing, what it means to do things right.

One of those things is making sure a teammate feels welcome, feels like he is part of the camaraderie.

Dylan Larkin at Detroit Red Wings training camp practice in Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 2, 2021.
Dylan Larkin at Detroit Red Wings training camp practice in Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 2, 2021.

CAMP OBSERVATIONS, DAY 2: Why the offense might be a strength

ON THE DEFENSE: How heavy a load can Danny DeKeyser carry after missing a year?

When newcomer Bobby Ryan called Larkin in November about a solo golf outing to Arcadia Bluffs, Larkin had a better idea. He recruited Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri to make it a foursome.

“So we made a golf trip out of that,” Ryan said. “I got to play some golf with the guys. Those are little things that add up. Larks didn’t have to do that. I was just asking about what’s up in that area and he came back and said, 'I’m taking you.' ”

It is the kind of thing a captain does.

"I wanted to make him feel as included in the team as possible,” Larkin said. “When I heard he was going up there — one, I love going up to Arcadia Bluffs and golfing. It’s a safe way to be around the guys and do something outside. Two, it was a great opportunity to bond and for Bert and Fabs to get to know him and make him feel welcome and included with the team.”

LINING UP: An early look at the Wings' power play groups

Larkin and Ryan have spent some time at training camp working on the same power play unit. But with COVID-19 raging, teammates aren’t spending as much time together off-ice as they normally would. Still, the two have developed a bond.

Larkin was the one Wing Ryan reached out to after Yzerman approached him about a one-year deal — an opportunity for the 33-year-old to reboot his career after a tough year. Ryan missed three months of the 2019-20 season undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse and then was bought out by the Ottawa Senators.

Though he was far from a hot free-agent commodity, Ryan didn’t immediately say yes to Yzerman. First, he called Larkin and asked about the guys in the locker room: Had losing so much left them listless?

Detroit Red Wings&#39; Bobby Ryan during the first training camp practice at the Little Caesars Arena practice rink, Jan. 1, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings' Bobby Ryan during the first training camp practice at the Little Caesars Arena practice rink, Jan. 1, 2021.

FREE-AGENT REVIEW: Why Bobby Ryan may be Steve Yzerman's best signing yet for Red Wings

Larkin convinced Ryan that a last-place finish hadn’t eroded the culture of which the Wings are so protective — the one nurtured by Yzerman during his 20 seasons as captain. The one that has been the topic of their chats.

“My conversations with Steve since he has come back to the Red Wings have always been about being a good teammate, being someone that is a good professional, someone that is proud being a Red Wing,” Larkin said. “Doing it right. Working hard.

“For me, buying into that, it’s not something that’s hard to do. It’s something that the past leaders that I have been around in this locker room have done and they’ve done every day. I’ve tried to bring that every day.”

Larkin, 24, has a tremendous inner drive. Ryan saw that firsthand when he took part in informal skates ahead of the start of camp.

“I knew he was a little jerk to play against, but the compete level that he has in every drill, in every three-on-three game that we’ve played — his intensity, it’s overwhelming,” Ryan said. “It’s a very, very good thing to see. So I think he has impressed me the most in that regard. That’s a heck of an asset to have in a young guy, that compete level.”

Larkin apprenticed under Henrik Zetterberg, the Wings captain who retired in September 2018. Larkin was a good two-way player a year after being drafted 15th overall in 2014, but Zetterberg made Larkin understand he needed to be a great 200-foot player. It’s why the Wings had Larkin play on a line with Zetterberg as a rookie in 2015-16, and why it’s been crucial to Larkin’s development.

“I’ve talked about Dylan lots during my five years that I’ve coached him,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “Dylan is a great person. He’s got great attributes that the winners always have. He’s highly competitive every day. He’s worked extraordinarily hard. He’s got that inner drive that it takes to be elite at any level, and then he’s just a really, really good person. It doesn’t surprise me that Bobby would say good things about Larks in those areas because that’s who Larks is. I think Bobby would appreciate Larks’ approach and the type of person Larks is.”

(Ryan can also say good things about Larkin as a golfer: The four split into teams, and while Ryan and Fabbri won one day, Larkin and Bertuzzi won the other).

Anthony Mantha, center, and Dylan Larkin skate at Detroit Red Wings training camp practice in Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 2, 2021.
Anthony Mantha, center, and Dylan Larkin skate at Detroit Red Wings training camp practice in Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 2, 2021.

It isn't just Larkin who has impressed Ryan. He described the Wings as “young and refreshing. It’s a very light locker room, which works well for me.

“I’ve been here for seven weeks with these guys. They come to work every day with the intention to be competitive and get better. That’s all you can ask of a team that is going through that transition. A much more positive team than I thought it would be. They’ve last year be last year.”

Larkin described the 17-49-5 record the Wings endured last season as “one of the hardest years of my life. And then you had to sit at home for 10 months and think about it, and all the things going on in the world.”

A summer of workouts improvised to make up for closed gyms segued into autumn. Then Yzerman made a trade and scoured free agency, and suddenly the Wings had new players in Marc Staal, Jon Merrill, Troy Stecher, Thomas Greiss — and the guy Larkin had advised personally: Ryan.

“For his decision on coming to our team, he reached out to me, which was something I was happy he did,” Larkin said. “I was really pulling him for to come to our team. When he decided to sign, I was fired up. I thought he could really help our team and be a great addition to our locker room.”

The Wings look like they will be more competitive this season, with renewed hope. The Stanley Cup still looks years off, but then, it took 14 years for Yzerman to win his first Cup.

Larkin, too, has a long-term plan.

“I want to be a great player in this league,” he said. “I want our team to be a great team that is respected and back in contention for the Stanley Cup every year.”

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin doing everything right to be captain

Latest Stories

  • Trevor Lawrence's post-Sugar Bowl Zoom news conference interrupted by woman criticizing his mustache

    Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.

  • Justin Fields didn’t get a medical diagnosis after big hit in Sugar Bowl

    Ohio State's team doctors didn't allow Justin Fields to make an informed choice about his own health, and that's inexcusable.

  • Watch: Brian Kelly upset after 31-14 loss to Alabama

    Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly was upset following Notre Dame's 31-14 loss to Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

  • LaMelo Ball stuffed the stat sheet in Hornets’ loss to Sixers

    Ball turned in perhaps his best overall performance of the season, filling the box score in the process.

  • Was Ohio State's prep for Clemson's sign-stealing the difference?

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde take you inside Ohio State's preparation for Clemson's infamous sign-stealing before the 2021 Sugar Bowl on the latest Yahoo Sports College Podcast.&nbsp;

  • Kentucky players pretend to administer first aid to a teammate after hilarious flop

    Brandin Echols' acting skills helped draw a 15-yard penalty.

  • Who are the best candidates to replace Adam Gase?

    Adam Gase is officially out as the head coach of the New York Jets. Who are the best candidates to take his place?

  • Trae Young has mastered drawing “run up the back” fouls; Steve Nash, for one, is not a fan

    Young is averaging 13.2 free throw attempts a game this season, more than Harden's 12 or Antetokounmpo's 10.5.

  • Clemson LB James Skalski ejected after controversial targeting call on Ohio State QB Justin Fields

    Justin Fields took a brutal hit in the second quarter of Friday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal, and it led to an ejection for one of Clemson’s top defensive players. 

  • Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Kellen Mond

  • ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit blasts Mike Leach, says he 'should be embarrassed' after Mississippi State brawl

    The Bulldogs coach was in the stands taking pictures with fans when a brawl erupted between his players and Tulsa.

  • Booger McFarland and the rise of the anti-Black scold in sports

    Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A professional athlete with a zillion-dollar contract who’s barely old enough to rent a car from Enterprise gets into trouble. It happens so often we barely pay attention anymore, which was likely going to be the case when Dwayne Haskins, the underperforming quarterback of the Washington Football Team, was cut last week. It pays to be the anti-Black scold on sports television.

  • Steelers announce resting starters not traveling to Cleveland

    The Steelers veterans who are resting this week didn't travel to Cleveland.

  • Tournament of Champions field expanded; McIlroy opts out

    The Sentry Tournament of Champions will have a record field of 42 players when it begins Thursday at the Kapalua Plantation course in Lahaina, Hawaii. That means eight of the top 10 ranked players will be on hand this week. Defending champion Justin Thomas is among those scheduled to play, as are world No.1 Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

  • Young rising star Garcia stops Campbell in 7th round

    Ryan Garcia says he had never been knocked down before when an early blow sent the rising star to the canvas in his biggest test yet against Luke Campbell. The 22-year-old Californian had an impressive response, staggering Campbell with a body blow to win a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night. Garcia was in control when his left hand crushed Campbell's right side and sent the English fighter to one knee at 1:58 of the seventh.

  • Watch Conor McGregor starch Dustin Poirier in first fight ahead of UFC 257 rematch

    Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought their first bout in September of 2014. They were on the undercard to Demetrious Johnson's UFC flyweight title defense against Chris Cariaso at UFC 178. McGregor starched Poirier in 1:46 of the first round. Both have since gone on to become UFC champions, McGregor in two different divisions. They are now set to rematch at UFC 257 on Jan. 23 in Abu Dhabi; the UFC's first pay-per-view event of 2021. Watch the first match-up between Poirier and McGregor back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise. (Courtesy of UFC) TRENDING > Khabib believes winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier will fight for his UFC title Jake Paul after boxing KO: 'Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Justin Fields makes it clear: Sam Darnold should not be part of Jets’ future

    Justin Fields put an end to any debate over Sam Darnold's future as the Jets' quarterback with his performance against Clemson on Friday.

  • Karen Carney deletes her Twitter account after receiving barrage of sexist abuse

    Former England international Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account having received a barrage of sexist abuse from social media users following Leeds United’s criticism of her punditry via their official account. The Premier League club “completely condemned” the abuse on Wednesday, although they have not deleted their post, which was aimed in response to comments Carney made while working as a pundit for Amazon Prime Video during their live coverage of Tuesday's 5-0 victory for Leeds at West Bromwich Albion. Friends of Carney told Telegraph Sport on Friday that the midfielder, capped 144 times for England, is “OK” despite the abuse. Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Birmingham City midfielder Carney had said of Marcelo Bielsa’s side: “They outrun everyone, and credit to them. My only concern would be, will they blow up at the end of the season? “We saw that in the last couple of seasons. I actually think they got promoted because of Covid, in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don't know whether they would have got up if they didn't have that break." Leeds' account reacted quickly on Tuesday night with a tweet appearing to mock her “promoted because of Covid” remark. Many of the subsequent responses were of a sexist nature. A club spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Leeds United completely condemns any abuse received by Karen Carney on social media following last night’s Premier League game with West Bromwich Albion. Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes.” However, earlier on Wednesday, owner Andrea Radrizzani, had taken responsibility for the Tweet, adding: “I consider that comment [from Carney] completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches who were [outstanding] on the pitch for the last two championship seasons by all stats.”

  • NBA issues fines for Mavericks-Hornets altercation instigated by black belt James Johnson

    The NBA doled out fines for Wednesday’s altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

  • Titans first-rounder Isaiah Wilson's disaster of a rookie year continues with video of New Year's partying

    Wilson has played a total of four snaps in his rookie year.