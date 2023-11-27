How Dylan Larkin's postgame speech sparked Detroit Red Wings' recent run

The overall vibe coming from the Detroit Red Wings is one of thankfulness, with a dose of reality.

The Wings emerge from the Thanksgiving fray with six points in three games, improving their foothold in the playoff picture and giving them a renewed sense of their identity. The latter came after something of a gut check in Stockholm, when the Wings came away from the Global Series with one point in two games, despite playing well most of both games. Dylan Larkin, the team captain, spoke up after the second game, and that sparked performances that improved the Wings to 11-6-3 at the quarter point of the season.

Shayne Gostisbehere explained what happened that Nov. 17 night at Avicii Arena: "After that game in Sweden against Toronto, when we gave up a two-goal lead in the third and don’t get any points out of it, Larks, the leader he is — we were getting undressed, and he said, keep getting undressed, but we need to figure out what type of team we are going to be.

"I think guys realized that and we looked at ourselves in mirrors and realized if we do it the right way, we are going to get results and it’s really been working."

Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild came two days after the Wings went into Boston and won, 5-2. In their first game back from Stockholm, the Wings beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-0, on Thanksgiving eve. That has built enough traction to get them a better foothold in the standings, and had coach Derek Lalonde in a chipper mood during his postgame interview with reporters, chirping at former Wings general manager Ken Holland's penchant for using U.S. Thanksgiving as an unofficial marker of a team's chances of advancing.

"I should be in the Bahamas," Lalonde said. "We’re there at Thanksgiving — you guys always bring up being in the playoffs at Thanksgiving. Kenny Holland, I must thank him for that. I don’t know why I’m even showing up tomorrow, our work is done.

"Of course, we are happy. But it’s just a start. I give our guys credit not to ride too high, not to ride too low. The Europe one-point-in-two-games was a very emotional low. We had to sit on it for a long time. I give our guys credit for handling it well. And this no different, this is obviously a high, taking six points the last three games. Just managing our emotions, keep pushing to get better, because we still have a long way to go."

Just as it did during the five-game winning streak early in the season, the power play has been a huge boost over the past week, going 5-for-15.

"I think it’s a credit to (assistant coach Alex Tanguay), too, just sticking with it," Gostisbehere said. "I think the quick puck movement, getting guys in certain spots, it’s really clicking. Teams are going to defend it differently now and it’s up to us to keep it going and adjust to what they’re throwing at us."

The goaltending has been excellent — Alex Lyon made 37 saves against the Minnesota Wild, eclipsing his 16-save shutout performance against the Devils, and Ville Husso was outstanding in Boston.

The Bruins victory was especially good for team confidence, because the first time the Wings went into TD Garden this season, they were thoroughly outplayed. Now they have something to take Wednesday into Madison Square Garden, where they likewise were outplayed in their first trip, earlier this month.

David Perron, who scored twice against Minnesota, also brought up the impact the experience in Sweden had on the team, saying that it brought the team closer.

"We play for each other right now," he said. "Lot of good habits, the things that winning teams do. That’s the process that we have to keep doing.

"It feels better than a week ago, but it can change in another week, so it’s up to us to keep finding ways to get points. The challenge is now headed back to New York, where we didn’t play great at all last time. We proved that we can play good in Boston, we showed it last game after the first game wasn’t good, so it’s up to us to do that next game again."

