How Dylan Larkin's injury is impacting Detroit Red Wings signing Patrick Kane

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde cautioned there are "hurdles" to clear before anything becomes official regarding Patrick Kane.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday morning that Kane was coming to Detroit on a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

It was the hot topic when the Wings practiced on Tuesday, ahead of their Wednesday game at the New York Rangers, which the Wings face without the services of captain Dylan Larkin.

"Potentially is the word there," Lalonde said. "There’s still a little bit we have to do to get it to fruition here. So, probably talk more on that if it does become official."

New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) sets for a face off during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2023.

Kane's health is one issue: He underwent hip resurfacing surgery June 1. Washington's Nicklas Backstrom had the same procedure, and while he did return to play, lingering aftereffects prompted him to step away from the game earlier this month.

Another hurdle is the health of Larkin. He didn't practice Tuesday, and Lalonde said he won't be available Wednesday or Thursday when the Wings host the Chicago Blackhawks.

"We’d hope and expect him back Saturday for Montreal," Lalonde said.

In order to have 12 forwards, the Wings called up Jonatan Berggren but, since Larkin isn't going on injured reserve, that puts the Wings at the 23-man roster limit.

Lalonde emphasized that there is also a health issue regarding Kane. "It's probably more the physical part," he said. "Maybe leave that to Steve [Yzerman] and his management group.

