The NHL suspended Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin one game for roughing Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.

As the suspension explanation video notes, part of the reason for the punishment is the “retaliatory nature” of Larkin’s punch on Joseph. When watching the video, you’ll of course note Joseph’s hit on Larkin before that reaction. It doesn’t sound like Joseph will receive supplemental discipline for his check on Larkin.

Between retaliation and the “forceful” punch, the NHL determined that Larkin deserved a one-game suspension. It’s the first time the 25-year-old’s been fined or suspended by the NHL.

Larkin received a match penalty as a result of the play, as well.

This was midway through a wild game where the Red Wings squandered 4-1 and 6-3 leads to the Lightning, who won 7-6 in OT.

Due to that suspension, Larkin will miss Saturday’s Red Wings – Canucks game. He’s eligible to return against the Blue Jackets in Detroit on Tuesday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Dylan Larkin suspended one game for roughing Mathieu Joseph originally appeared on NBCSports.com