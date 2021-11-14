Dylan Larkin with a Spectacular Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/13/2021
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Nov. 13, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored his second overtime goal of the season, capping the night with a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
