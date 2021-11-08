Dylan Larkin returns after three-game absence due to personal reasons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup Sunday night after missing three games for personal reasons.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup Sunday night after missing three games for personal reasons.
Dylan Larkin returned to the Detroit Red Wings Sunday after being away for a week for personal reasons
The group's season at Stoner Theater also will include the premiere of a sequel to the highly succesful local play, 'Girls' Weekend'
Dylan Larkin has been away from the Detroit Red Wings for a week for personal reasons
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker discusses big plays given up by the Spartan defense in Saturday's loss to Purdue.
None of the top 5 lost this week, but Alabama jumped Cincinnati for No. 2 spot, and Wolverines passed Spartans in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
For several years, there have been increasingly fewer substitute teachers available to take daily assignments in local schools.
10 Detroit Red Wings picked up points as the Wings took down the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Monoclonal antibodies have been available in Erie for almost a year to treat people in the early stages of COVID-19.
This would be a wild offseason for the Giants.
Brandon Crawford joins Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and J.T. Snow as the only four-time Gold Glove winners in Giants franchise history.
Former President Donald Trump, who claims he almost became a professional baseball player, threw a ball that accidentally knocked a child on the head.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar declined to opt out of their contracts to become free agents. Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and began 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts. Elsewhere, the New York Mets announced Saturday they have extended $18.4 million qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard — a day ahead of Sunday's deadline.
The Green Bay star isn’t big enough to own the consequences of his dissembling. | Editorial
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
The New York Yankees declined a club offer on left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez and promoted catcher Donny Sands to the major league roster.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.